FALLS CITY – Aug. 5, 1937, a small two-story school building stood behind and between what is now Falls City Milling Co. and the U.S. Post Office.
FCISD’s first school building. On that day a tragic event took place.
A severe storm passed thru and completely demolished the school.
The only item to survive was the school bell. With only a few days before school was to start, a plan had to be developed as to where to hold classes.
The Knights of Columbus Hall was the answer.
With wire and curtains hung from wall to wall to divide classrooms, school got underway.
A tremendous feat of building a new school during a depression was taking shape and being realized.
A community that still today places emphasis on education accomplished this in time for the start of school for the
1939 year.
The new school was built on the highest elevation in town. What is now the location of the athletic facility.
The bell which hung at the original building was resurrected from the debris and located outside, behind the new school to be used for the foreseeable future.
With the addition of more classrooms and the construction of the high school in 1949.
The bell was still in use until 1967.
Here is where details get a little fuzzy.
Sometime after 1967, the school started utilizing an electric bell system, thus making the school bell obsolete.
It seems for several years to follow the bell was used for various purposes, rang on special occasions, at sporting events and even for a victory bell at home games and when teams would return from a road win.
Somewhere in the mid 1970s The bell went missing.
Legend has it as being stolen by a rival school and buried.
Some years later it was unearthed, much to everyone’s surprise, and returned to the school.
After being buried for a few years, the bell was cleaned up a bit and put away underneath the high school building in the crawl space. (Everyone that ever went to FC High knows where that is.)
The bell remained out of commission and out of sight until 1981 when another tragic event took place.
The Catholic church in the neighboring town of Runge burned to the ground.
As the new church was being built, Runge was in search of a bell for their tower.
Knowing that there was an old bell under the school, then superintendent Luther Thomas and the Board of Trustees made the decision to donate the bell to the Runge Church.
Until recently that bell has been in continuous use at the church.
They have recently upgraded to an electronic bell system and no longer use the bell.
They have expressed that if Falls City wants the bell back, they can have it.
This will require some effort since it currently hangs in their bell tower.
There will also need to be a bell put back in its place as to not to change the architectural appearance of their building.
This endeavor will take time, planning and care as to not damage the bell or the church.
Not to mention money to get this done.
The FC All Sports Booster Club, and hopefully the rest of the Beaver Nation are launching the Bring Back the Bell Campaign in hopes of reclaiming this piece of FCISD history.
When the bell gets back to Falls City, it is hoped to permanently mount the bell near the football field along with a concrete foundation with some type of chain or railing, and a historical marker type bronze plaque telling the story of the bell.
All this with Board of Trustees approval, of course.
With everyone’s help this can happen.
To donate to this specific cause, drop donations off at the school office, Fan Shop or give to any All Sports Booster Officer.
Mark your donations “Bring Back the Bell”.
Donations will be used for labor and equipment to remove and replace the bell along with purchasing another bell and creating the new site location for the bell.
Anyone having more specific knowledge of the exact history, e-mail any information to FCASBC@fcallsportsboosterclub@gmail.com.