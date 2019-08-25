FALLS CITY – Sunday, Aug. 18, the Holy Trinity Parish community gathered in the Falls City Community Hall to celebrate Fr. Gregory Sawicki before his departure to his native Poland.
Sawicki, 59, stepped down as pastor of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in July, citing health reasons.
Rev. Andrzej Waszczenko, of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Cestohowa, was appointed by the Archdiocese of San Antonio as pastor of Holy Trinity.
In a brief speech to the assembled crowd, Sawicki said, “When people ask me if I am an American, I tell them I am more than that. I am a Texan.”
Born in 1960, Sawicki was ordained by the Salvatorians (SDS) in 1987, after seven years of seminary studies. He later served as a missionary in Tanzania. He went to England to study English as part of his mission, and learned Swahili as well.
During his time in Texas, he was the pastor of the Holy Trinity Parish and Hobson’s St. Boniface Parish for a combined 23 years, with 12 of them at Holy Trinity.
In addition to his pastoral duties, Sawicki held prayer services for the Falls City athletics program, and was a key figure in seeing upgrades to the buildings around the Parish.
These included new bathrooms and flooring within the church building, a new roof for the Sisters’ Convent, and upgrades to the CCD Building.
Patsy Sekula, of the Holy Trinity Altar Society, said in a speech, “Father Gregory will be leaving for his home in Poland on Monday. After a brief sabbatical, he will be assigned to serve as pastor at a church in Poland.”
The send-off came just two weeks prior to Holy Trinity’s 111th Parish Picnic, set for Sunday, Sept. 1, at 10 a.m.