FALLS CITY – The Falls City ISD Board of Trustees approved the implementation of a volleyball program after a monthly meeting Nov. 20.
The agenda item was approved by a vote of 4-1.
“We will open the head girls volleyball position in December and would like to have the position filled by March 1,” Falls City ISD Superintendent Todd Pawelek said.
“This position would be for the 2020/2021 school year.”
The Beaverette volleyball team will participate in Class 2A competition, according to Pawelek.
“The district realignment will be released with football in February,” he said.
In other news, two groups of students were recognized for their respected accomplishments.
The regional cross country qualifiers were honored for their efforts this season.
The FCHS welding team competed at the 2019 Cowtown Welding Challenge and recognized for receiving the attitude award.
Another agenda item approved was the 2019-2019 audit report as presented by Cam Gulley, CPA.
“Mr. Gulley commented several times that the district is in great financial shape,” Pawelek said.
FCISD was able to return $60,395 to the Maintenance and Operations fund balane and $294,028 to the Interest and Sinking fund balance, according to Pawelek.
“Mr. Gulley presented an unmodified audit without any findings,” Pawelek said.
“The audit was unanimously approved.”
In other matters, FCISD will allow the county extension agent to serve as an adjunct faculty member regarding extracurricular status of the 4-H organization.
Another agenda item discussed was the sprinkler system install and grounds maintenance proposal from Nixon Services, LLC.
“Proposals from Nixon Services, LLC were discussed and will become action items during the December meeting,” Pawelek said.
In other matters, the Pinnacle Medical Management group presented how their company conducts student drug testing during the meeting.
“If we choose to implement student drug testing the decision would need to be made early this spring, so we have an opportunity to inform the community, parents and the students of the process and procedures,” Pawelek said.
“The board would need to take action no later than March and if they choose to move this direction the testing would not begin until the start of the 2020/2021 school year.”
The board is currently seeking information and may consider implementing student drug testing during the 2020/2021 school year.
The next scheduled board meeting is Dec. 18.