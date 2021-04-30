Falls City ISD Board of Trustees
Molly Lubbock
How long have you lived in the Falls City area? 20 years.
Occupation: Director of Special Education for the Brush Country Special Education Cooperative serving nine member districts.
Educational Background: La Vernia ISD; Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies -University of Texas at San Antonio; Masters Degree in Special Education- University of Houston in Victoria; final semester of Doctoral Coursework- Lamar University.
Why are you seeking this position on the school board? I would love to have a position on the Falls City ISD Board of Trustees to ensure every child has access to high quality educational programs. I will also work to retain our highly qualified teachers, and assist in the decisions that will mold our children into well rounded citizens.
Why do you feel you are the best candidate for the position? With a background as a classroom teacher, and an educational administrator, I believe I can offer a genuine prospective and ideas that would benefit all of the stakeholders of Falls City ISD. As a priority, I will advocate for the students. I will also support our teachers, and administrators so that they will continue to serve our children, and their continued successes.
Marlin Moczygemba
How long have you lived in the Falls City area? 25 years.
Occupation: Banking and finance.
Educational Background: I am a graduate of Karnes City High School and have a bachelor of business administration degree from Southwest Texas State University.
Why are you seeking this position on the school board? I enjoy contributing to the youth of our community. I want to ensure local tax dollars are spent in the most effective way to contribute to the education of our youth.
Why do you feel you are the best candidate for the position? Two of the main roles of a school board member are governance and fiscal responsibility of school funds for the betterment of student education. My financial and managerial experience has helped our district maintain good financial standings while working in a team environment to help the administration and staff create a good learning environment.
During my tenure on the FCISD board, the district has consecutively received outstanding FIRST rating for school district.
I also played a vital role in the building of the new school, ag and welding shop and new athletic facilities.
During my time serving on the board, I advocated for and supported implementation of the following programs: welding, family and consumer education, robotics, pre-K, Advanced Placement biology, and volleyball.
I humbly ask for your vote to continue serving the students, faculty and community of Falls City ISD to keep our district exemplary.
Wayne Lyssy
How long have you lived in the Falls City area? I am a lifelong resident of Falls City.
Occupation: I have been an employee with the USDA - Farm Service Agency for over 30 years. My current position is supervisory district director serving a 17 county area.
Educational Background: High school graduate of Falls City High School, Texas A&M University, with a bachelor of science in agricultural education. I completed my student teaching with the East Central High School Vocational Ag Department.
Why are you seeking this position on the school board? I am currently finishing a second term with the FCISD Board of Trustees. This is a great school — I have fond memories of my time attending school here, and the education I received had a lot to do with making me who I am today. I just want to give back to place that gave me so much.
Why do you feel you are the best candidate for the position? I am willing to serve.
Questionnaires from other candidates were unavailable at presstime..