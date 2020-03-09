FALLS CITY – The board of trustees approved implementing a student drug testing program at the high school beginning 2020-2021 school year.
“Implementing student drug testing in grades 9-12 for all students who represent the school in competitions or park on campus was approved,” FCISD Superintendent Todd Pawelek said.
“This regulation is dealing with often, when and the consequences associated with a positive drug test. This item was tabled and will be discussed again in March. This is standard practice for the board. They like to discuss and come to a consensus and then allow some time to go by before they officially vote. This alloys time to process to make sure we are acting in the best interest of FCISD.”
In other matters, the cost of the tuition and admission prioritization for the Pre-K program was tabled.
“This item was tabled and will be discussed again in March,” Pawelek said.
Conversely, the board discussed the possible baseball field lighting budget.
“We discussed future budgeting of monies to replace the baseball field lights,” Pawelek said.
“The time line was not set but it will be a minimum of three years before they are replaced.”