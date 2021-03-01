Financial advisor earns top honor

An area man has been recognized as being among the top wealth management professionals in Texas, earning recognition in a prestigious national publication.
Steve Dziuk, certified financial planner and chartered retirement planning counselor who is a private wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Kenedy, was named to the list of “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” published by Forbes magazine.
The list recognizes financial advisors who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business.
The rankings are based on data provided by thousands of the nation’s most productive advisors. Dziuk was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, compliance record and best practices in his practice and approach to working with clients. He is part of Mesquite Wealth Management Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.
“This is one of those truly humbling awards when you are recognized by an independent organization such as Forbes,” Dziuk said. “This is the third year in a row for us and we were ranked #17 this year which is amazing. Considering there are thousands of financial advisors in Texas to make this prestigious list is a true testament to the quality of work that my team puts out and the level of service we strive to provide to our clients.”
Dziuk said he had originally other plans that eventually led to his career.
“I never planned on being a financial advisor ... I went to school at first to be a civil engineer,” he said. “While I was in college I worked part time at a large financial services company and during that time I made the decision to become a financial advisor. I liked the aspect of working in a one-on-one environment and really getting to know my clients and their families. Being a Certified Financial Planner, I can bring a vast amount of knowledge to their finances and help create financial peace of mind.
“It really is satisfying to see my clients’ stress level go down when I build a financial plan for them, that shows them exactly how they can reach their goals and put the kids through college or retire.
“Many of my clients are friends from Karnes County and the surrounding counties that have recently had unexpected wealth. That can be a blessing and curse to many folks and unfortunately many of them don’t know who to trust. So we can provide an unbiased look at their finances and give them some answers or a second opinion on what they may already be doing. The best part is that every client is unique so everyday is a new challenge or opportunity to help.”
It takes a team for his business to be successful, Dziuk said.
“It is not just me,” he said. I have a team, and they all bring different strengths to help our clients. We have a core set of values that shows our upbringing in rural Texas. Faith, family and honesty are three of our top values and I constantly profess the golden rule is how we deal with our clients. We all live in the area. We go to church here, our kids go to school here and we will always be here not just because there is extra money in the area due to oil and gas.
“I have been with Ameriprise since 1989 and several members of the team have been with me for over 20 years so we have quite a bit of experience and wisdom to go along with the technology.”
