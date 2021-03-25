For 60 years, Adolph’s Garage in Karnes City has offered vehicle repair services, and for 39 of those years, mechanic Larry Kotzur has been a part of it.
Founded in 1961 by Adolph Boelter, the garage has been owned by the same family for three generations — grandson Robert Jonas is the current owner.
The building Adolph’s occupies has an even longer history — it was built in 1922, Kotzur said. An avid follower of history as well as current events in Karnes County, Kotzur’s ties to the area are deep.
After graduating from Karnes City High School in the 1970s, Kotzur started working as a mechanic at Karnes City Motors across the street, where his father also worked. Kotzur later worked for a while in a uranium mine owned by Conoco — which paid the princely sum of $5 per hour — good money for the time, Kotzur recalls.
But the desire for more steady work and a conversation with a friend led him to an opening working for Adolph’s in 1982, and nearly four decades later, it’s a job he still enjoys.
“I guess this was my calling,” Kotzur said. “Even as a little kid I was always taking stuff apart to see how it worked,” Kotzur said. “I was little, 6 years old. My mother would go to town with my aunt and I would pull the cover off the starter (to the family vehicle) to see how it worked.”
While some mechanics express dissatisfaction with the computerized state of vehicles today, longing for simpler times, Kotzur said he appreciates the efficiency that computer diagnostics provide.
“You can hook a car up to a computer and it pretty much tells you what’s wrong in a lot of cases — not all cases,” he said. “If a fuel pump is out it doesn’t tell you that. But if a cylinder is misfiring it tells you which one, and that’s made things a lot easier.”
The business has changed significantly over the years, as well as the number of garages open in downtown Karnes City.
“There used to be a shop on every corner, but there was a lot more to do back then,” Kotzur said. “It took a lot more to keep cars running. Now an engine can run for 400,000 or 500,000 miles. It used to be if you got 100,000 miles out of an engine, you were doing good.”
Materials have also changed quite a bit, he said.
“You used to have big cast iron (piston) rings, now it looks like weedeater twine in there,” Kotzur said.
While many decided to move to other places, Kotzur stayed in the place where he grew up and is known to many in the community.
“I never left because I don’t like the big city,” Kotzur said. “This has been a good job, a good way to make a living.”
