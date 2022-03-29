by Jimmy Willden
Editor
Local and regional fire departments have been battling an onslaught of grass and structure fires as of late, due to the continued fire weather conditions inundating South Texas.
The Kenedy Volunteer Fire Department is no exception, battling numerous grass, brush and structure fires across Karnes County and lending their services to fight fires in other communities.
According to Kenedy Fire Chief Juan Bryan, the risk only continues to grow as more and more storm systems continue through the region. Because of this, Kenedy and Karnes County are currently under a burn ban.
“I just hope people acknowledge we are in a burn ban (because) it is extremely dry,” Bryan said. “Obviously, don’t be burning anything. Just wait until we get a good rain and the grass turns green again.”
Bryan explained that these fires could be caused by trash and brush burning or even by sparks flying off cars on the side of the road.
The continued fire weather conditions across Texas, especially in South Texas, has led the state to mobilize resources to combat the situation at hand. On Tuesday, March 15, Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to mobilize state resources while the he National Weather Service warned of “high winds and low relative humidity has created heightened risk for wildfires in the western half of the state.”
The service also issued an extremely critical wildfire threat for most of South Central Texas.
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, wildfire activity was forecasted to increase along and west of I-35 and into South Texas throughout much of the coming week as an “abundance of extremely dry dormant grasses and intensifying drought” led to the likely large fires that are “difficult to control when exposed to periods of elevated to critical fire weather.”
“The State of Texas remains ready to fully support local partners and communities that could be impacted by wildfires this week,” said Abbott. “As we continue to monitor the weather and collaborate with personnel on the ground, Texans are encouraged to be mindful of fire-prone weather conditions and practice wildfire safety to keep their loved ones safe.”
For up-to-date information, wildfire safety tips and resources, visit ready.gov/wildfires or tfsweb.tamu.edu .
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•