Heavy rainfall put a damper on plans to officially unveil the Karnes City fire training center on the originally scheduled date, moving the ceremony to 2 p.m. June 2.
The facility, at 1026 E. Main St. in Karnes City offers a state of the art training opportunity for local firefighters to take part in several simulations, and also features a three-story tower to help prepare firefighters to train in multi-story situations.
The training center is on land donated to the Karnes City Volunteer Fire Department by the Karnes City Chamber of Commerce in the 1990s, and building the facility has been a longtime goal of Fire Chief Charlie Malik, who has been a member of the department for 42 years and has served as chief for 30 years.
The center will be open for tours on June 2 following the 2:30 p.m. ribbon cutting ceremony. There will also be demonstrations of the types of emergency fire response events that challenge firefighters.
•josborne@mysoutex.com•