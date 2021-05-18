Fire training facility to get grand opening

Ever since he was first appointed as the Karnes City fire chief back in the early 1990s, Charlie Malik has dreamed of a local fire training facility to help improve the skills of those called on to protect area residents from fire disasters.
That goal has been achieved and on May 19, during a ceremony involving the Karnes City Volunteer Fire Department, other invited departments and representatives of the Karnes City, Kenedy, Falls City and Runge chambers of commerce, as well as other guests, it will officially be recognized with an open house for the community. The facility, located at 1026 E. Main St. in Karnes City, will be open for tours on May 19 following the 2:30 p.m. ribbon cutting ceremony. There will also be demonstrations of the types of emergency fire response events that challenge firefighters.
Malik has been part of the KCVFD for 42 years and for the past 30 years he has been chief. He said when the Karnes City Chamber of Commerce donated land in 1992, he envisioned a state of the art training facility on site.
However, a lack of funds delayed the project, which finally began to take shape in the last few years. A planned debut of the facility was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
A centerpiece of the facility is a three-story tower that cost about $365,000 to build. Another important component is a meeting building with two video monitors that can accommodate up to 40 or 50 people and which was donated by First United Methodist Church of Karnes City.
Even that donation resulted in an unexpected detour before the building could be used, Mailk said.
“We had it finished and about a month later a brand new hot water burst and did significant damage,” he said. “It took some time for the repair work but finally we were able to open it back up again.”
Conoco Phillips donated funding for the facility, Malik said, as did a number of other local organizations and individuals who gave both money, time, and other resources.
Most of the fire training stations are fueled by propane and allow firefighters to have an opportunity to experience the types of situations they would encounter in an emergency, including oilfield disasters.
“We will have live burn demonstrations (during the open house) to show people the kind of situations our department responds to, let them walk the tower if they want and we’ll probably also offer fire extinguisher training,” Malik said.
Among the demonstrations will be simulated tank vent fires and tanker truck fires.
Except in the confined training area, the training areas all all propane fueled.
“Using hay (in the training drills) can really cause a mess so we have propane on site which is much better for us,” Malik said. “I’m real proud of that.”
With all the materials on site, as well as donated work, he estimated the value of the training facility could approach $2 million, although in terms of the ability to work on skills locally, it is invaluable, he added.
“I can send firefighters to College Station or even Beeville for some training, but we can never all train together as a department at those locations,” Mailk said. “This allows us to all work together and to partner with other local fire departments here in Karnes County without leaving the area short of firefighters in case an emergency was to arise.”
One area where contained firefighting drill opportunities are held can reach temperatures of up to 800 degrees, but Malik said the temperature is usually around 600 degrees during training exercises.
The three story tower on site gives firefighters a chance to respond to challenges like those that might arise when battling a blaze at a multistory hotel.
“In that tower we have pipes that generate smoke and fill the room to the point where you can’t even see your hand in front of your face,” Malik said. “It’s very good training.”
Firefighters can also rappel down the tower and practice going up and down the sides of the building.
“We will probably make this available to all other Karnes City fire departments at no charge except to replace the consumable materials such as the propone used during the drills,” Malik said. “We will also be able to host other fire departments outside the area which might want to train here, but we will require some maintenance fee to help us keep the facility operational.”
Emergency Medical Services workers can also train on site, with plans for even more training opportunities on the horizon.
“Eventually we’ll get into ag rescue drills,” Malik said. “We have other plans and are well on the way.”
As Malik surveys the training facility, it is clear that he is pleased that such a longtime goal has been realized.
“When we first got this land back in ‘92 I thought about how nice it would be if we could build something like this here one day, but we didn’t have the resources at that time,” he said. “Oil field exploration increased revenues for our area and played a big role in everybody getting together and being able to fund this. It’s long overdue for us to have a place where everybody can get together and train.
“We’ve already done some really good drills on the tower — it’s been really nice for us.”
One of the activities held at the training facility was a challenge matching firefighters from Karnes City and Kenedy involving drills on the three-story tower.
“Everybody enjoyed it — it was really neat,” Malik said.
As for the winners of the competition? Everyone involved, as they improve their firefighting skills, as well as the communities that will benefit from that training.
•josborne@mysoutex.com•