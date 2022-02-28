An uptick in brushfires recently has kept area fire departments busy, with many of the fires requiring assistance from multiple agencies.
The Kenedy Volunteer Fire Department was definitely kept busy on Saturday, Feb. 12, when two separate fires erupted across the city of Kenedy.
The first involved a compressor that had exploded and caught fire, causing a large grass fire.
According to the Kenedy VFD, the department requested mutual aid from the Karnes City Volunteer Fire Department.
“We worked together to get the fires out and as we were mopping up the scene hitting hot spots tones dropped for a structure fire at an abandoned house across town,” Kenedy VFD said in a statement on social media. “Crews from both departments rushed to the scene to get that fire under control and put out as well.”
Both departments worked well into the day on Saturday, Feb. 12, but eventually the abandoned house fire was extinguished, leaving a mere charred skeleton of the house.
The social media post added, “We would like to thank Karnes City’s fire department, Kenedy (Police Department), Karnes County (Sheriff’s Office) and Karnes County Ems for your assistance at all three calls.”
On Thursday, Feb. 17, Gov. Greg Abbott activated additional state resources as the fire conditions worsened across the state of Texas with the approach of another dry cold front. The National Weather Service (NWS) warned of the elevated fire conditions throughout the rest of the week and the weekend.
The Texas A&M Forest Service also activated three strike teams from Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) that include approximately 75 firefighters and 15 fire engines.
“The State of Texas continues to monitor weather conditions conducive to wildfires and remains fully prepared to respond to any potential fire activity,” said Gov. Abbott. “Texans are encouraged to remain vigilant and weather-aware through this weekend. We are grateful to our firefighters and emergency response personnel for always heeding the call of duty and keeping our communities safe.”
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•