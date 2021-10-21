The USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Texas has announced the first funding application deadline of Oct. 29 for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP).
A second funding application deadline will be Feb. 11, 2022.
Applications are taken year-round for NRCS programs, but deadlines are announced to rank and fund eligible conservation projects.
Producers interested in signing up for EQIP should submit applications to their local USDA service center. If already a USDA client, a producer can submit applications online via Farmers.gov.
“EQIP is the most widely used program that is used to address resource concerns with a single or multiple conservation practices,” said NRCS District Conservationist Ernesto Favela in Karnes County.
“While EQIP is offered through a continuous signup, NRCS makes periodic funding selections.”
EQIP is a voluntary program that provides financial and technical assistance to agricultural producers. Technical assistance is provided without a fee from NRCS specialists to help landowners and land managers plan and implement conservation practices to help them meet their land management goals, address natural resource concerns and improve soil, water, plant, animal, air and related resources on agricultural land and non-industrial private forestland.
For more information or to sign up, call the Kenedy Service Center at 830-583-3224, ext. 3, to set up an appointment.
Applications for EQIP are accepted on a continuous basis. For additional information visit the NRCS Texas website at www.tx.nrcs.usda.gov.
Information contributed by Ernesto Favela, NRCS District Conservationist, Kenedy