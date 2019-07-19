By Jason Collins Special to the Karnes Countywide
BEE COUNTY – It’s like a roller-coaster ride with no track — operated by a man who scoffs at gravity.
With each twist and turn, Brandon Nau smiles, though.
“Flying is one thing,” said Nau, owner of Ace High Helos. “Flying comes natural after time.”
What takes skill, and what the hog hunters who ride with him may not realize, is what he is paying attention to as he dips and dives to rouse the swine from their hiding places.
“When you are doing something like that, you have to watch your gunners to make sure they aren’t pointing in an unsafe direction, power lines, and where the pigs are going.”
As he flies he offers a few compassionate words, “If you start feeling ill, let me know, and I will set it down.”
Beginning flights
Born in Nebraska, Nau was working in southwest Kansas for a farm implement dealership there when he was hired on in Beeville at the John Deere dealership.
“I had worked for John Deere for 15 years,” he said. “I worked for South Texas Implement and then Ag Pro.”
A year later, his father, Norbert, who still works at the dealership here, moved down to take a job also.
“I had gone to school for a couple of years at Texas A&M,” Nau said. “I knew I wanted to come back to Texas; I just didn’t know when I could do it.
“My father is a snowbird, and he wanted to come here where it is not so cold.”
It was the farmers he grew to know who first encouraged him to learn to fly.
He credits his father with that push he needed to enroll in flight school.
“I have some acres and was getting ready to start building a house,” Nau said.
His decision would put all of that on hold as he would need everything to complete school and then purchase a helicopter to start his business.
But his father offered him a simple bit of advice that cinched the deal.
“If you don’t do it now... if you don’t try, you are going to regret it,” his father said.
So, on the proverbial blade and a prayer, he took the chance.
It took about six months for Nau to get his private helicopter license and that same amount of time again to obtain his commercial license.
Now, he splits most of his time taking hunters up to reduce the wild hog herds and teaching others to fly.
“Teaching is technically flying with someone who is trying to kill you,” he said as he laughed.
Finding prey
Hogs have been spreading across this state, taking advantage of a ready food supply — acres of corn and milo – and rooting their way through fields and pastures.
Finding the animals is one skill. Flushing and tracking these elusive animals is another.
“I was lucky enough to work with a few guys, and they showed me how they did it,” he said.
He keeps mostly to San Antonio and points south for hunting, so he has seen just how much damage hogs have done.
“They are pretty much a nuisance all the way across,” he said. “It just depends on if anybody is hunting them.”
Brief history
Feral hogs are the descendants of the domesticated animals brought here in the early days of settling. Through the years, animals escaped and reverted to a feral state. Many breed with Russian boars brought in for hunting some years ago.
Since this time of introduction, the animals have been growing in numbers. No county in Texas is safe from them.
Nau has seen firsthand the thousands of acres decimated by feral hogs across this area alone.
“There are two good ways to control wild hogs,” he said. “Hunting out of a helicopter and putting a hog wire fence up.”
Of course, a fence works until the hogs force their way through, he adds.
Finding the animals
It is always a gamble as to how many hogs they will see when Nau takes to the air.
Some days, the hogs seem to never stop running. Other days, they are scarce.
“Obviously, the early mornings are better because they are out and active,” Nau said. “Sometimes, later in the evening works pretty well.”
The heat of the day keeps most of the animals in hiding.
One muggy Thursday morning last week, he flew with a shooter to his side searching for the animals.
He flew low, hoping the noise and wind from the motor and blades would flush the animals from hiding.
A map on his control panel ensured he would stay above only those properties where he and the shooter were allowed.
“We have been hitting these like once or twice a week,” said Kenneth Wallek, the farmer who scheduled this particular morning hunt.
Some landowners don’t want to lose the hogs as there is profit in selling hunts to sportsmen.
“There are plenty out there for sport,” Wallek said. “They are hurting our livelihood.”
Wallek said that the loss of money because of low crop prices, and most recently unfortunate events that occurred at a local agricultural company which left many farmers short of funds, is hurting those living off the land.
Hogs compound this as they push over, root and destroy the crops.
“The only good thing I have heard about hogs is they will eat rattlesnakes,” he said. Of course, they will also eat young fawns.
Wallek said that a hunter in a helicopter can decimate a hog herd in just a few flights.
For Nau, a good day is hitting about 80 percent of the hogs in an area.
“There is no way we are going to get them all,” he said.
Jason Collins is the editor at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 343-5221.