Looking to protect the beauty of property on South Browne Street, the owner of Ros Tex Construction requested a variance from the Karnes City Council but was given another remedy instead.
James Rosales, owner of Ros Tex, requested the variance to the city’s setback requirements on behalf of his client, Kyle Crews, who is renovating property at 620 S. Browne St., so that a fence could be located closer to the road.
Rosales said the remodeling work done at that location “will have about a million dollars in it. It’s a really nice house – really pretty – and will add a lot to Karnes City.”
The property includes a 3,142-square foot house on just over 6 acres of land.
Rosales said Crews is “doing a lot of landscaping” and wants trees on the property to be located behind a fence.
“We need 6 to 7 feet to take in all those trees,” Rosales said. “It is a cedar fence that is all for decor.”
Councilwoman Lillian Lyssy asked if that would decrease the width of nearby Hackberry Street.
“It will not take any of the street, just the grass portion of the parkway,” Rosales said.
Mayor Leroy Skloss expressed concerns that “somebody (driving) is going to take out that fence” because of its proximity to the road. :If somebody hits that fence, they might take a mesquite tree along with it.”
“We can look at other options,” Rosales said. “If a variance is not granted he could put the fence behind the trees. He just wants the yard to look larger and prettier.”
City Attorney Jessie Lopez suggested a different solution.
“Instead of a variance, I would recommend granting an encroachment agreement,” he said. That would allow the fence to be built, but the city could choose to remove it later if the right of way was needed.
“It gives the city more flexibility,” Lopez said.
Rosales agreed, saying the encroachment agreement was a favorable option “because a variance is forever.”
He told the Council that the fence’s location would not negatively impact the placement of utilities on the property.
The city’s code enforcement officer said he did not see any issues with the encroachment agreement, adding that Crews owns the property on both sides of the street.
The council unanimously approved the agreement.
