For millions of Americans, the devastation wrought by the attacks on 9/11 became one of those pivotal moments in history, a marker, where time would be measured by everything that had happened before and everything that has happened since.
During the first few months following the attacks, thousands of men and women were inspired to join the military, to do their part in defending and protecting their country and their families.
One local man did just that in October of 2002. After graduating from Karnes City High School in May that year, George Soliz, a lifelong resident of the city, signed up to serve in the Army.
“I always wanted to be a soldier since I can remember,” Soliz said, “but it solidified it when 9/11 happened. I was in high school here when that started happening and it just kind of hurried that process up a little faster.”
That decision to join quickly defined Soliz, and while 9/11 solidified the process, the act of joining solidified the person he was becoming.
Since joining, Soliz (currently a Special Forces Commander for the 5th Special Forces Group (airborne division) of the United States Army, stationed at Fort Campbell, KY) has traveled the world several times over, with multiple combat deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and deployments to Kuwait and South and Central America.
The experiences he gathered during his deployments over the past 19 years, along with the actions he took on the job, recently earned him one of the top accolades a military professional can earn. SFC Soliz was inducted into “The Order” and presented with the Order of the Military Medical Merit Medallion.
In order to be considered for the honor, one has to be nominated and selected by senior Military officials for specific actions taken during their tenure. For SFC Soliz, his achievement is due to the impact he’s had in the field of Army Medicine.
During his first deployment to Iraq, SFC Soliz was among the first to deliver a Force Health Protection class for the local Iraqi army.
While stationed in Central America, Soliz led a team of engineers and water specialists through mountainous terrain for over six miles to find and fix issues and to educate the local military in Force Health protection.
In 2009, duing one of the toughest days of his military career, SFC Soliz triaged and treated wounded soldiers after the Fort Hood shooting in Killeen.
“I had just come back from two deployments (sic) in Germany, and that’s when (Nidal Hasan) started shooting there in Fort Hood,” said Soliz. “I called all the people I had actually been deployed with, which something rare now, but I text them, called them, to get to the hospital and to get their ER stuff.
“I started immediately triaging and taking over. And at that time I was still young, but had already been experienced from downrange and all the trauma and triage that we had down there. So when it happened at Fort Hood, I don’t want to say we were ready for it, but we were trained for it.”
During the attack, SFC Soliz treated many of the victims, including the police officer that had shot Hasan.
“I was in the ambulance with her, and had to redo an IV that had fallen out because she was out there waiting to get into the hospital.”
Recently, during his deployment to Iraq and Syria in 2020, SFC Soliz led multinational efforts for COVID-19 isolation and quarantining buildings, including procedures and education. During his seven months in leadership, there were zero positive cases reported.
On earning the Order of the Military Medical Merit Medallion, SFC Soliz reflected on the hard work it took to get here in the first place – and the lessons he’s learned along the way.
“It’s an honor to be able to make it this far and to be recognized by my senior leaders and make my family proud here,” Soliz said. “Seeing the world – seeing all the different people. No matter where you go, even if it’s a war-torn country, there are (innocent) people out there who need our help and who are thankful for it.”
Such was the case while SFC Soliz was in Central America. He described a memory that would stay with him for the rest of his life, “Seeing the kids faces, and knowing they don’t have to be sick anymore because we helped with their water.”
SFC Soliz will be completing his final deployment soon for the United States Army, at which time he plans to return home to Karnes City with his family, to enjoy the little things and to become a football coach and a math or science teacher at the high school he graduated from.
“I want to return to be able to help out the community I grew up in,” Soliz said. “I was greatly influenced by my coaches and teachers (and) I want to give back and attempt to pay it forward.”
His duty for serving over the years, according to SFC Soliz, was inspired by the continued support from his family, including his parents Luis and Mary Lou Soliz and his wife Tracy, their son, George, Jr., and their daughter, Gabriela.
Of course, that inspiration is contagious, with SFC Soliz hoping others taken up the mantel in the future. For those who decide to do so, he had some advice.
“Always try to improve. Always move forward; don’t stay stagnant,” Soliz said. “Don’t be a person who puts on the uniform just to put on the uniform.
“Have a reason for it – and make sure your hearts in it – and you’ll be successful.”
