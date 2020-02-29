Former Trump advisor speaks to Karnes County republicans

KARNES CITY – For the second installment as the primary election has begun, the Karnes County Republican Party held a candidate forum for numerous upcoming elected positions at the Columbus Hall.
A large crowd was in attendance at the public event, which was led by guest speaker, Steve Munisteri, currently senior advisor to Senator Cornyn’s campaign.
Munisteri spoke to the crowd about his experience serving the public with former roles as deputy assistant to President Donald Trump, principal deputy director of the Office of Public Liaison with the Trump Administration.
He has worked in over 70 political campaigns including 13 presidential campaigns.
Several local candidates spoke about ideas and goals for their elected position, or potential election into the position.
Incumbent Karnes County Attorney Jennifer Dillingham is running unopposed as a Republican.
“We have a great county judge and group of commissioners,” Dillangham said.
“I want to focus on providing great service to the citizens of this county.”
Greg Merkett discussed his experience in law enforcement as he runs against incumbent Karnes County Sheriff Dwayne Villanueva.
David Kunschik is running for Karnes County Constable Precinct 3 and spoke about his experience in law enforcement.
Incumbent for Karnes County Commissioner Precinct 1 Shelby Dupnik is running for a third term as he wants to finish his current projects in the county.
Tom Shockome is running against Dupnik for Commissioner Precinct 1 and expressed his goals of transparency in the commissioners court, along with focusing on the roads in the county.