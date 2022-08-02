The Kenedy ISD Education Foundation is sponsoring a fundraising Gala, “A Night at the Movies,” set for Aug. 6, at the Panna Maria Hall.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. There will be appetizers and beverages. A silent auction is planned. According to Shannon Burr Ashe, dinner will follow at 6:30 p.m.
At 9 p.m., John Wayne Schultz & Band will entertain with a concert and dance.
Ashe said, “We have great items for the live auction, including a cruise, a fishing trip, 2 beach stays, and wonderful items. We also have a silent auction.”
The meal, a plated steak dinner, is catered by Werner’s Restaurant, a plated steak dinner.
Tickets are $75 per person. The public may attend the dance starting at 9 pm for $25 per person.
For tickets, contact Ashe at 254-760-1358 or reach out via the KISD Education Foundation Facebook page. The foundation is a local, private non-profit tax exempt organization that serves as a link between Kenedy ISD and the community. The foundation solicits funds from individuals, businesses and private foundations to raise money for Kenedy ISD to support and promote educational excellence through grants and innovative programs. The foundation was organized in 2016. Since implementation, the foundation has administered more than $50,000 in grants to Kenedy teachers of all grade levels to fund creative and award-winning projects.
The foundation awarded grants in 2020-2021 to: Dr. James Douglas (KHS); Shanna Watts (KES;) Misty Moore (KES); Jennifer Jendrezey (KES); and Amber Trees (KES).
