Since 2015, Karnes City has hosted the annual Founders’ Day celebration to mark the day the town began. After the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the festivities in 2020, this year’s event returned with a bang – literally.
The 2021 Founders’ Day celebration blew back into Karnes City Park on Saturday, Dec. 11, during one of the windiest days recorded this year, featuring an array of events for the whole family.
According to Karnes City Secretary Veronica Butler, the event was a return to tradition, while adding a spark of newness to the formula.
“This year, we added the dummy roping contest, which went really well.” Butler said. “Then we had a mechanical bull. Surprisingly, that also did really, really well. Those are two things that will definitely return again in the future.”
The new features of Founders’ Day brought out plenty of participants, as the dummy roping contest invited contestants of all ages to compete.
In the 13 and Under Dummy Roping category, Jace Gonzales was named Champion Header, and second place Heeler; his sibling, Justin Gonzales, was named Champion Heeler and second place Header.
All-Age Dummy Roping winners were as follows:
• Kevin Butler, Champion Header
• Chris Gonzales, Champion Heeler
• Jesse Gonzales, 2nd Place Header
• Mike Gonzales, 2nd Place Heeler
• Matt Aguirre, 3rd Place Header
• Jesse Gonzales, 3rd Place Heeler
The celebration also included a Color Run, which kicked off at 9 a.m., after which food trucks, vendors and on-site shops and a snow machine brought holiday cheer to Karnes City.
Santa Claus arrived by way of a Karnes City fire truck at 2 p.m., offering pictures with, and good cheer for, the children.
At 6 p.m., a night parade journeyed through downtown, followed by a spectacular fireworks display to end the evening with a bang.
After this year’s success, Butler said the city is already look forward to next year’s celebration.
“Founders’ Day will always be the second Saturday in December,” Butler continued. “We are looking to just continue to add new things every year.”
One of those new things the city hopes to include in next year’s event is hosting live music, which has been a longtime hope for the city.
A statement posted on the city’s Facebook page summed the entire day up best, “We would like to take this time and say thank you to everyone who helped make yesterday such a great day for our community and friends. The day started off a little windy, but after a few changes everything turned out wonderful.
“We enjoyed meeting all of our new vendors and parade participants, and even more enjoyed getting to watch our community come together and enjoy so many special activities together!
“See you next December.”
