Four county EMTs help victims in East Texas flood

KARNES CITY – Karnes County EMS Administrator Dennis Kelley addressed the commissioners court on Oct. 8 about four KC EMT’s going to help flood victims last month.
The Texas Emergency Medical Task Force was a joint effort to help with relief for counties affected by Hurricane Imelda floodwaters.
Some areas in East Texas received 42 inches in a 24-hour span, according to Kelley.
“This was the first time we took part in helping with the task force,” he said.
“It was a good thing to finally see us help out in that way. There were some pictures that showed the floodwater and it was a lot.”
Kelley also spoke on an agenda item in regards to allowing the Karnes County EMS administrator to sign an agreement with Craig A. Manifold, DO, PLLC, in order to provide on-line medical direction for Karnes County EMS and serve as an associate EMS medical director.
“Dr. Manifold is known around the area and he is a great doctor,” Kelley said.
Per a bipartisan budget act of 2018, Kelley notified the commissioners court an overview of the upcoming medical ambulance cost data collection rule and how it will affect the county.
The county will have to provide a complete total of overhead items within the EMS department.
In other matters, the commissioners discussed the abandonment of North Polaski Street, near Panna Maria, located near the intersection of FM 2724 and CR 381 in Karnes County.
The commissioners discussed it possibly being divided into two lots, which would give one landowner 0.3 miles and another landowner 0.3 miles.
Commissioner Sean O’Brien mentioned about the mineral reserves since it’s an abandoned street that is out of use.
“The road has not been used since the 1960s,” O’Brien said.
The issue was tabled in order to find more details in regards to who owns the mineral reserves.
In other matters, Karnes County Judge Wade Hedtke proclaimed and recognized Oct. 6-12 as National 4-H Week and commend the 4-H Youth Development Program of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the many men and women who have made the program a success.
The 4-H members in attendance with the commissioners were Isabella Breckenridge, Kaslyn Moczygemba, Brooke Giesler, Madylin Moczygemba and Riley Huser.
Lastly, the commissioners approved with a 5-0 vote to allow the Karnes County Sheriff’s Department to hire a temporary worker as a custodian at the jail.
The next meeting is set for Oct. 31 at the KC Historical Courthouse.