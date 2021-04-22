The race for District 1 Councilman in Kenedy seems to be the only one.
With four candidates, including the Councilwoman Cindy Saenz running for re-election, residents will have to do their best to pick the best.
Cindy Saenz
Saenz is ending her first term serving on the council ever, where she learned first-hand that progress takes time.
“City government is always working towards making progress, however, it moves at a much slower pace that what we want to see,” she said. “It takes all of us working together to get things accomplished for the betterment of our city.”
Saenz said she is most proud of working on the Carrizo Water Transmission Line Project and decided to run again to work towards completion of that project. She hopes to begin work on paving the roads as well.
Saenz was born and raised in Kenedy, graduated in 1983 and helped raise three children and two grandchildren.
“My only goal is to make things better for each of us.”
Bryan Houck
Houck was born and raised in Kenedy and has deep family and political ties.
His grandfather was the mayor for 40 years and instrumental in a lot of developments for the city.
Houck recently moved back and is the manager at Cadillac Jack Boot City and said he is here to stay for good.
“The streets are in dire need of repair, the water is still an issue and is my main concern,” he said. “The city has grown a lot, but our basic needs have been neglected.”
Houck said he is an “open book” and would enter this position with open eyes and ears and give everyone a chance to voice their opinion.
“I want to get this city back on track,” he said. “Clean up, means clean up. I want to provide the means to get these projects done. It’s not just about talking about things. We have to do something about it too and see the projects through.”
Houck said although this is his first time running for this position, he is not shy and will ask questions and get the information he needs.
“Some changes need to be made and people need to be held accountable,” he said. “I’m ready to address problems and do what’s best for the city. I’m not a yes person. I want to look at all sides of issues before jumping into anything.”
Alberto H.Balderramos
This is the third time “Bert” will be running for city council and his second term if elected. He served from 2017-2019 and said he wants to try again to help make a difference in his community.
“The water and sewer issues are my priority as well as the streets,” he said. “The water prevents businesses from coming in, so we need to take care of that first. I want to finish what I started with the Carrizo project.”
Bert said he learned a lot from his last term and will use that experience to serve the city he loves and has always called home.
“I want to get the roads paved and get that project going again as well,” he said. “I don’t know why they stopped working on the things I was part of starting, but I want to continue fixing my beautiful city and serving the people who have lived here. We need to take care of them first.”
Bert believes he has proven his dedication and leadership and his willingness to study issues before meetings begin.
“The meetings are time to vote and make things happen,” he said. “The more questions we ask because people didn’t read and time we waste, the longer people have to wait for a change. We know what we have to do, and the money is there. Let’s get it done.”
Patricia J. Castillo
Castillo has lived in Kenedy for over 30 years and raised three sons and now helps with two grandchildren as well.
She said she thinks she would be the perfect voice for her district because she is aware of their concerns and wants to help.
“I don’t have my own agenda,” she said. “I just want to get in there and learn what I can do to help. It’s all new to me but I am willing to learn and try to make things better for all of our families.”
She said making the city safe and livable means fixing the water issues, including water pressure and the streets. But she also plans to look into why so many city employees continue to quit.
“I don’t understand why our employees keep leaving,” she said. “What’s going on? What’s the problem? We should be working together. Not making things hard for each other. The city deserves the best from us.”
Castillo said now that her kids are grown she can focus on serving city government and learning about issues most important to her district.
