KARNES COUNTY – The fourth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in a county resident, according to Emergency Management Coordinator and Commissioner Precinct 1 Shelby Dupnik.
“It’s not travel related,” Dupnik said. “The patient’s workplace had someone that contracted COVID-19 and the patient tested for the antibodies for the virus through a blood test. It’s not a confirmed case by molecular testing, but it’s presumptive that the patient has tested for the antibodies. That means the patient has either already had COVID, or tested for the antibodies.”
The individual is currently experiencing mild symptoms and is in isolation at home.
It has been determined that this case is associated with community spread of the virus.
The county recently hosted a COVID-19 testing event May 7 and Dupnik said they’re awaiting for the results.
“We are waiting on the results from the fourteen tests administered during the testing event,” Dupnik said.
“We have hosted an event twice with little attendance, so we will wait for the results from the last event before we make a decision to schedule another testing event if needed.”
There are simple everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses. These include;
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not available.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with
unwashed hands.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw
the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Social distancing means remaining out of crowded public places were close contact with others may occur. Avoid mass gatherings and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others when possible.
The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.
• Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).
• Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
• It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.