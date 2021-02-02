Frank (Poncho) Kotara peacefully fell asleep in the arms of the Lord on January 29, 2021.
He was born on October 7, 1927, in Cestohowa, Texas, to Albina (Sekula) and Clemence Kotara. With his four brothers and two sisters he was raised on the farm and learned the value of hard work. He worked every day of his life until he got too ill. After marrying Delores (Dziuk) in 1950, he began working at the Falls City Milling Company. He then went to work for Southern Minerals in Falls City. After leaving there he became a uranium miner, first for Susquehana, then Conoco and finally Chevron. Since he always worked, during a break in the mining business, he went to work at the Piccadilly Cafeteria at Wonderland Mall, using the cooking skills he acquired in the Navy. When he wasn’t on the job, he was in the garden or on the farm, taking care of his cattle.
Poncho was a proud man. He was proud of the fact that he never was without work and that although he only received an eighth grade education at St. Peter’s School, every one of his eight children graduated from college, with most attaining post graduate degrees. He was very proud of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. As a devoted Catholic, he loved attending their baptisms, first communions, confirmations and weddings. Popo is very loved and will always be remembered for his sparking blue eyes, his larger than life personality and his love of meeting people and just talking to them. Because he was fluent in English, Polish and Spanish, he made many friends. We always told him he had never met a stranger.
At age seventeen, he enlisted in the Navy, but had to convince his mother to sign the papers. She was reluctant because her other four boys were already in various branches of military and serving in the war. He served as a cook on the USS Burleson. He had many adventures during this time, with watching the atomic testing on Bikini Atoll being the one he spoke of the most.
His lifelong love of baseball began when he played baseball for the Falls City Braves in the Bluebonnet League. He coached Little League for many years as well. His greatest baseball love was hearing about his great grandkid’s accomplishments on the field. While he never got to attend a game, he had the phone with him and had to be updated whenever anything big happened. He may be gone, but he will be with each of his great grandchildren as they spike a volleyball, throw a pass, or hit a home run. He also loved to hunt and fish and taught each of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to love those sports as well. He was never happier than when he was sitting at the tank fishing with the little ones.
He was a life-long Astros fan and watched every game he could, beginning with the very first one. He prayed that they would win the World Series some day and was overjoyed when they did. The Astros have a big fan in Heaven, and if he has any pull, they will win the World Series again.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Stanley, Isadore, Gus and Chester; one sister, Christine Kyrish; and his son-in-law, Martin Zolkoski. He has one surviving sister, Mary Louise Syma.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Delores; and children, Debbie (Archie) Wiatrek, Beverly Wiatrek, Margie (Peter) Zaiontz, Michele (Gene) Reinarz, Frank, Jr. (Tracey), Wanda aka Penny (Mark) Miller, Karl (Janice), and Tammy (Frank) Kotzur.
Also surviving him are his grandchildren, Dawn (Harold) Carter, Christopher (Kristin) Wiatrek, Nicole (Tim) Jarzombek, Jackie (John) Bassett, Amy (Taylor) Cann, Mason Zolkoski, Claire Zolkoski, Trey Reinarz, Trenton Reinarz. Kendall Kotara, MacKenzie Kotara, Hayden Kotara, Mark Joseph (Ju Yeon) Miller, Stephen Miller, Jonathan Miller, Clarissa (Weston) Yanta, Kayla Kotara, Grayson Kotzur and Jacob Kotzur. Great-grandchildren include Danica and Wyatt Carter, Cole and Clayton Wiatrek, Peyton and Blake Jarzombek, Nolan and Landon Bassett, Henry, Emma and Frances Cann, and Jaylin Miller. Popo was happily awaiting the birth of his latest great-grandson who he jokingly called Jack O’Lantern Yanta.
Special thanks go to the medical professionals from Trinity Hospice, Lisa, Christian, and Grace and from Pride, Deborah and Margie. We were blessed with a great staff of doctors including: Dr. Blake Simpson, Dr. Josephine Taverna, Dr. Timothy Wagner, and Dr. Emily Frye.
Due to an upswing in the number of Covid cases in the area, the viewing and services were limited to the immediate family. Mass intentions may be sent in care of The Frank Kotara Family, P. O. Box 102, Falls City, TX 78113.
