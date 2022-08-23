Thanks to the TRUE grant, Coastal Bend College will provide free EMT basic training to 25 individuals.
This training will take place at Coastal Bend College - Alice. Transportation options will be available for residents outside of Alice.
The program was put together in partnership with Halo Flight Academy. It is providing instructions for the program. Halo Flight Academy is recognized by Texas as an EMT education provider.
“We partnered with them to allow students to go through an EMT program with certified instructors from Halo Flight Academy and get the real life experience that Halo Flight can provide,” said Braden Becknell, the director of workforce development and continuing education for Coastal Bend College.
According to Becknell, this grant will allow 25 people to take the course free of charge. The grant will also cover the cost of their textbooks.
The program is not necessarily a first come, first serve program. The program is application based. The college will go over applications and select 25 prospective students.
During this program, students will be prepared to take the national registry exam to become a certified EMT. The program will go through classroom lectures, on the site training and a simulation of what it is like to ride in an ambulance. Actual ambulance ride-alongs will also be provided.
The classes will be provided in person in Alice starting Sept. 13. The classes will be heldthree days a week on Monday’s Wednesdays and Thrusdays from 6-10:30 p.m.
Individuals who are interested can email ce@coastalbend.edu or go to coastalbend.edu for more information.
