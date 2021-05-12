A free food box distribution is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital, 3349 S. Highway 181 in Kenedy.
More than 1,200 boxes will be available and the event will last until all the items are distributed. Each 20 pound box will be filled with dairy products, produc, meat and a gallon of milk. Items included will vary according to availability.
The food is available to anyone with no paperwork to fill out. Those who want a box need only to drive up and open their trunk, and a volunteer will load it.
For more information or to volunteer for the event, call 830-583-4591.
The boxes are provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Farmers to Family program.