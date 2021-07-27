Parents of students in the Karnes City, Kenedy and Runge school districts will be able to avoid the traditional “mad scramble” of shopping for school supplies this year, as both districts have announced they will purchase those supplies for students from kindergarten through 12th grade.
“We understand this year has been filled with uncertainty and has been difficult for all of us,” stated a message posted on the Kenedy ISD Facebook page. “To support and honor our families, KISD will be purchasing school supplies for all students in grades K-12 for the 2021-2022 school year.
“We look forward to a fantastic school year and cannot wait to see our halls filled with students and teachers. Rest, relax and enjoy the rest of the summer of 2021.”
Karnes ISD sent out a press release with details about its plans for school supplies.
“The 2020-2021 school year brought many challenges for students, families, and faculty of Karnes City ISD,” it stated. “To help ease some stress from the previous school year, the Karnes City Independent School District will be providing school supplies for all KCISD students (PK-12) for the 2021-2022 school year.
After schools were shut down due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, KCISD graciously purchased supplies for all 1100-plus students to help alleviate some of the stress that their families and community had already experienced.”
This is the second consecutive year KCISD has purchased school supplies for its students.
“Our wonderful staff and KCISD families shouldn’t have to accrue additional costs.”, said KCISD Superintendent Hector Madrigal, “We want this school year to start strong!”
Runge ISD also announced via social media that it is purchasing school supplies for students.
“Runge ISD will be purchasing all school supplies needed for the 2021-2022 school year for every student enrolled in RISD,” it stated.”No supplies will need to be purchased by parents/guardians this year.
“Two items that parents will need to purchase for their child(ren) are a backpack and a water bottle to refill at hydrants.”
