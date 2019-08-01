By Karnes Countywide staff
FLORESILLE – As a jury sat ready to hear the case, Nicholas Friesenhahn pleaded to 10 years in prison and 2 years in state jail for the arson and burglary of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Kenedy on March 22, 2017.
Friesenhahn was taken into custody immediately.
“We are grateful to provide some measure of justice to the members of the church. This would not have been possible without the dedication of President Leo Janysek, Jr., and Pastor Wally Schievelbein,” said 81st Judicial District Attorney Audrey Gossett Louis
“We also would like to acknowledge the hard work of the State Fire Marshal, the Kenedy Police Department, District Attorney Analyst Karen Dziuk and Assistant DA Raneca Henson.”
Each of these individuals and agencies were instrumental in seeing that justice was served, according to Louis.