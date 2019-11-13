KARNES COUNTY – Karnes County Game Warden Chad Moore is investigating a case for a poached buck found off County Road 190 near Coy City that took place Nov. 2.
“Based on information we received, we believe the deer was poached,” Moore said.
“It’s a shame it happened that way.”
The suspects took the head, meat and part of the cape too, according to Moore.
Two suspects may be in a silver 4x4 Dodge truck, according to Moore.
According to nearby hunters, shots were heard Saturday, Nov. 2 evening between 9-10 p.m.
Moore said the case is ongoing and asks anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-792-4263. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible.