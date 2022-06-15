Samantha Garcia made history last month when she teed it up in the state golf tournament in Austin.
The sophomore became the first Karnes City Lady Badger to advance to the state tournament.
“To make my parents proud and how I finished, like just really brought out the moment for me. I didn’t realize (how much it meant) until after,” Garcia said about how it felt to represent her family and community at the state tournament.
She finished 24th overall at the state tournament, which was played at the Jimmy Clay Golf Course.
She opened the tournament with a 90 on the par-72 track. In the second round, she carded an 88 to post a two-day aggregate of 178.
“It was nerve wracking at first,” Garcia said. “Then, after the first couple of holes, I was getting into it.”
She tied for 24th with Lago Vista’s Cailey Nuckolls and Caldwell’s Magen Schneider.
“She represented KCHS well and I am proud of her,” said Karnes City golf coach Kyle Armstrong.
Garcia’s brother, Sergio, advanced to the state tournament in each of his four seasons at Karnes City.
Samantha said that helped push her.
“We’re always kind of butting heads, always in competition,” she said. “I was really happy when I was able to say like, ‘I can go to state too and we’re as good as each other.’ That was really heartwarming to me.”
Garcia said the trip has her eyeing bigger goals over her next two seasons.
“Go back to state and win it all,” she said when asked what her plan was for her junior and senior years.
