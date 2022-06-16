As schools close for the summer and families consider activities for children back in the home, learning to swim may be a key option. The Karnes Aquatic Club, one of the newest members of the Karnes City Chamber of Commerce, is offering swimming lessons for children age 3 and older starting June 6.
The club opened for the 2022 summer on the morning of May 28.
Chris Shular Jr. president of the non-profit private swim club, acknowledged that the club has a current membership of 70, and is looking to grow that membership in the months to come.
“This is my second summer as president,” Shular said, adding that the pool has been open for several years.
“It’s a great pool,” Shular said, emphasizing that his plans for the club include expanding offerings such as the swim lessons.
Membership in the club is $240 per family that includes two adults and up to four children. Members may bring guests based on club rules and criteria, Shular said.
Several Karnes City Chamber of Commerce members took a recent trip to the pool on opening day to present staff and pool board members with a commemorative plaque welcoming them to the larger business community, said Amelia Martinez, Karnes City Chamber of Commerce executive director.
“Chris came to my office wanting to join as an individual,” and following their conversation, she encouraged him to seek membership for the club, she said.
For those concerned with pool safety, the club, unlike other communities struggling to find lifeguard staffs across the nation, is prepared for the season with seven lifeguards on staff, recruited from the local high school, trained and certified, Shular said.
Nationwide, there is a profound shortage of lifeguards, affecting the opening start dates of municipal and private pools alike.
Lifeguard training in the United States seeks to prevent loss of life and to provide responses to emergencies that may include first aid treatment. Lifeguard candidates work to establish teamwork, acquire sound leadership and communication skills.
“I was a lifeguard several years ago,” Shular said. The club has worked with Karnes City High School to create job opportunities for students ages 15 and up. Pool manager Jordyn Perez and assistant pool manager Amber Perez are also Karnes City ISD teachers, Shular said.
For families interested in swim lessons, classes start at $75 for the first child, with a $50 charge for each additional family member. The lessons last for two weeks, Shular explained. One need not be an active member of the club to enroll children in the swimming lessons program.
The pool is participating in the Karnes City ISD Summer Ace program as well. Depending on various scheduling needs throughout the summer, operating hours for members may be impacted. The pool is closed on Wednesdays for routine maintenance which includes hard shock chemical treatment.
The Karnes City Aquatic Club is currently taking membership applications. Anyone interested may call Karnes Aquatic Club pool manager Jordyn Perez at 210 608-0976, assistant pool manager Amber Perez, 806 549-6074; or Shular at 830 534-8458.
