Presenting a plaque to welcome the Karnes City Aquatic Club to membership in the Karnes City Chamber of Commerce, are, back row, from left to right: Andrea Salinas; Amber Perez, assistant pool manager; Daisy Villanueva, chamber member; Christopher “Chris” Shular Jr., pool board president; Lillian Lyssy, Cheryl Moy, Julie Thiele, chamber board members; Meagen Dennison, pool board secretary; Jordyn Perez, pool manager; and front row, from left to right, Piper Mohr and Emily Dennison.