KARNES COUNTY – The Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital Auxiliary held their annual installation and awards meeting and luncheon hosted by the OKMH Board of Directors on Thursday, Jan. 9, at 10 a.m. at Barth’s Restaurant with 18 members present. Board members Richard Robinson, Margie Tamez, and Gretchen Dupnik were also in attendance.
Monthly reports were presented by officers as well as standing and appointed committee members.
Vice President, Pat Kainer, reported a total of 5,145 volunteer hours had been reported for the year 2019. Awards/bars for hours worked were presented to individual members. Honors/bars were also given to recognize memberships of five, 10, 15 and 20 years.
Treasurer, Margaret Ryan, will present the end-of-year financial report for 2019 at the next meeting.
Also, under new business, members voted to “gift” $10,000 to the hospital. A check in that amount for the hospital was presented to board member, Richard Robinson.
Board member Richard Robinson conducted the installation of officers for the year 2020. Officers installed for the new year are: President Margie Pierce, Vice President Pat Kainer;, Treasurer Margaret Ryan, Parliamentarian Minnie Robinson and Historian Johnnie Hall. Lara Gamez was not able to be present but will be installed at a later date in the office of Secretary.
The next business meeting will be Thursday, Feb. 6, at 9:30 a.m. in the Hospital Community Room.