Contributed information
AUSTIN – Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced the Texas General Land Office (GLO) approved $74,177 in Hurricane Harvey disaster recovery grants for drainage improvements in Karnes County. The county will use the funds to make improvements including rebuilding the existing culvert and reinforcing the road and area surrounding the culvert at the intersection of East Guadalupe and Andrews Streets. Local leaders prioritized these projects to ensure the most effective use of available funds for infrastructure improvements.
“Hurricane Harvey devastated communities across the Texas Coast,” said Commissioner Bush. “These recovery funds are critical to improving local infrastructure that will protect lives, homes and businesses from future storms. We continue to work with our partners in communities across the region to leverage these resources efficiently and effectively to benefit Texans affected by Hurricane Harvey.”
Texas GLO Hurricane Harvey Recovery Funds: Commissioner George P. Bush and the Texas General Land Office was appointed by Governor Greg Abbott to lead the historic Hurricane Harvey housing recovery efforts funded by $5.676 billion in Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The GLO allocated $413 million of the allocation for infrastructure projects to protect communities affected by the storm. The GLO allocated the funds to regional Council of Governments’ (COGs) based on a HUD approved needs assessment. The locally-led COGs then conducted methods of distribution (MODs) for determining infrastructure and buyout and acquisition amounts for cities and counties within each jurisdiction. COG boards are comprised of officials from the impacted communities elected in part to prioritize funds allocated for recovery programs. The MOD process requires public engagement and the GLO reviewed each MOD for compliance with federal rules and requirements before approving each plan.