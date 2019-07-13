Contributed information
WASHINGTON – Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15) issued a statement following the House passage of H.R. 3401, the Senate version of the emergency supplemental appropriations bill that seeks to address the humanitarian crises at the border:
“This was merely a stopgap bill that seeks to address the failed policies the Trump Administration has implemented at the border,” said Congressman Gonzalez.
“It was a difficult decision, but at the end of the day, we need to provide relief to the communities and non-profits being forced to step in for the administration’s failures and are paying for it at their own expense. The legislation will provide some critical relief and funding for our cities dealing with the influx of migrants, but we desperately need a comprehensive, bipartisan solution.”