Contributed information
WASHINGTON – Thursday, July 18, 2019, Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15) voted to raise the minimum wage for the first time in decades for the hard-working men and women of the 15th District of Texas. H.R. 582, the Raise the Wage Act, would gradually increase the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025. The measure passed 231 to 199.
“This is the longest stretch in American history without a federal minimum wage increase,” said Congressman Gonzalez.
“Hard working Texans earning federal minimum wage have suffered an almost 20 percent pay cut due to inflation. While Republicans overhauled the tax code to serve the interests of the few, my colleagues and I have made it our mission to bolster those who are the backbone of our economy. The Raise the Wage Act will give working people from Guadalupe to Hidalgo County and across America a long overdue raise.”
The Raise The Wage Act will:
Increase wages for up to 33 million American workers, including almost 48 percent of workers in the 15th District of Texas according to an independent economic analysis from the Economic Policy Institute. Even the Congressional Budget Office’s (CBO) more cautious estimate of a similar proposal indicated as many as 27 million workers would see a wage increase;
Lift 1.3 million Americans out of poverty, including 600,000 children, according to the CBO’s review of a similar proposal; and Help secure fairness and equality for women, giving nearly 20 million working women a raise, and helping narrow the gender wage gap that disproportionately impacts women of color; and boost our economy by putting $92 billion in the pockets of workers who will spend that money at local business.
Congressman Gonzalez remains committed to giving hardworking Americans a much-needed raise and recognizes the tipped wage worker dilemma that may not be favorable for some. He has pledged to work with the Senate to find an agreeable compromise.