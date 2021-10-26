Gov. Greg Abbott issued his latest executive order on Monday, Oct. 11, this one banning the use of COVID-19 vaccine mandates from any public entity in Texas, including the private sector.
The order states that no public or private business or organization in the state of Texas can “compel receipt of a COVID-19 vaccination by any individual, including an employee or consumer, who objects to such vaccination for any reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19.”
Abbot also added the vaccine mandate ban as an item to be included in the state’s Third Legislative Session agenda, possibly paving the way for the ban to become law. Abbott promised to rescind his executive order once the law was passed.
“The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and our best defense against the virus,” Abbot said, “but should remain voluntary and never forced.”
The governor has previously banned COVID-19 vaccine requirements from any government agency, be it a school district, city or county. There is also already a law passed by a previous session this year, banning the use of “vaccine passports.”
As of Oct. 12, just over 52% of Texans were fully vaccinated, which is roughly 15 million people. In Karnes County, roughly 48% of residents were fully vaccinated at press time, or approximately 7,400 people.
In the wake of Abbott’s vaccine mandate ban, many large national or international companies that operate in Texas were left trying to discern which executive order to follow, as President Joe Biden issued an executive order of his own recently, requiring any business with 100 or more employees or entering into contract with the federal government to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations. Southwest Airlines and American Airlines, both based in Texas, announced on Tuesday that they planned to meet the deadline for federal contractors to require employees to be vaccinated by Dec. 8.
On Thursday, Oct. 14, several Texas physicians hosted a press conference, asking Abbott to rescind his executive order and to allow entities to “implement vaccine mandates to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives in Texas.”
In an effort to enforce, Abbott’s new executive order warned that any failure to comply would face a fine of $1,000.
