During a recent city council meeting, Kenedy Mayor Joe Baker presented an item on the agenda discussing possible solutions and actions for an ongoing vandalism problem in the city.
Along with the mayor, Kenedy Police Chief Rick Ashe presented materials and evidence for the council to review, and suggested certain approaches and broad ideas to combat the problem.
The first step is recognizing there’s more than one type of vandalism for which, the mayor explained, the city doesn’t have a specific ordinance.
“We have a general vandalism ordinance, but graffiti is a very specific type and also has very specific legal definitions,” Baker said. “And so our police chief and our city manager recommended that we move forward with drafting that ordinance as a way to step up enforcement and, you know, try to get a handle on the problem that way.”
Ashe and City Manager William Linn recommended to the council that drafting a specific vandalism ordinance would be the logical next step.
Baker added, “The council members and myself we were all in consensus, and we directed our city manager to move forward with the city’s attorney to draft an ordinance related to graffiti.
With a graffiti ordinance, the city would be able to prosecute perpetrators in cases where enough evidence was collected. This would in turn send a clear message, the mayor hopes, that graffiti will not be tolerated in Kenedy.
The need for such an ordinance and such a message arose during the mayor’s weekly Coffee in the Park with the Mayor events, held every Saturday at the Escondido Parkway from 9-11 a.m. During a recent event, a Kenedy resident brought the issue up.
“She was very concerned about it,” Baker said, adding, “she actually had put a lot of time into photographing all the places where there is graffiti here in the city of Kenedy and I was kind of stunned by how many photographs she had.”
The resident had compiled well over 50 photographs of graffiti from different locations throughout the city, stunning the mayor.
“I think for those of us who’ve lived here a long time, it kind of blends into the background and we don’t notice it as much as visitors or people who are new to the area might, looking over everything a lot more carefully,” Baker explained. “So, it kind of crept up on us. I wasn’t aware that it was a growing problem, but it’s clear now that it is a growing problem, based on the photographs.”
Thus, the mayor was inspired to share that eye-opening experience with the city council, hoping raising the awareness of the abundance of vandalism and graffiti in the city of Kenedy would in turn inspire action.
During the discussion at the recent city council meeting, ideas for solutions were floated, such as many of the more high-profile graffiti spots being painted over and turned into wall art or murals, possibly painted by the city’s high school art students. That, as the mayor described, would create beauty out of what was once an eyesore.
There was also a discussion on ways to get the community involved in reporting incidents of graffiti. For Ashe, the most important part is the response time.
“The best way to tackle graffiti,” Ashe said, “is to remove it quickly.
Mayor Baker added, “There’s been studies on this that show that the sooner the graffiti is removed means that it’s far less likely to reoccur at the same location.
“So I think the city is planning to step up their efforts to remove (graffiti) whenever they see them or whenever they pop up. We’ve had some that have been there a long time and I think the city is going to start doing what it can.”
Baker said that one of the most difficult parts of the task at hand is location, with many of the graffiti incidents occurring on private party.
“You know, if it’s a stop sign, that’s pretty easy for us to fix,” Baker said. “Or if it’s a street overpass, or a bridge or something like that, that’s something we can do. But if it’s on private property, it’s going to be a little more difficult.
“But we talked about some solutions in that regard, in terms of code enforcement.”
For now, the first step was the discussion itself, along with the upcoming drafting of the graffiti ordinance, and in having quicker response times in between the report of graffiti and the removal of it.
“I think we made some good progress, it brought it to everyone’s attention,” Baker said. “Hopefully, we can move forward and do some things that will kind of help address the problem.”
There are future plans of a possible Facebook page or group where residents of Kenedy can report incidents of graffiti directly, but for now, the best way to report it is still the Kenedy Police Department non-emergency line at 830-583-2225.
