By Bruce Harper Karnes Countywide staff
KARNES COUNTY – Eight or nine, just depends on how you count them, grass fires kept at least three local volunteer fire departments busy Thursday afternoon last week.
Respondents included the Falls City VFD, Karnes City VFD and Runge VFD.
All the blazes were contained quickly and little property damage occurred.
“We had a string of fires ranging from Falls City to Hobson. All of them right along the highway,” said Karnes City Fire Chief Charlie Malik Friday morning.
When asked what caused the blazes, Malik related it was more than likely a truck dragging something along in its wake that caused sparks. A broken wheel, or hub, a chain dragging behind a trailer, it could have been a number of things, he said.
The roadside grass and weeds along the right side of Highway 181 heading south caught the sparks and with temperatures all week long approaching and besting 100 degrees in the afternoon, the grass was nothing more than a tinderbox waiting for the tiniest bit of spark to start the fires.
“Only one spot, where the fires got into some brush proved to be a little tough to control. It just took a little longer,” Malik said.
One of the fires scorched a dry field just south of Shorty’s restaurant, the closest building in any peril, but the fire units were able to extinguish the blaze before any damage was done to the popular eatery.
With temperatures soaring even higher this week and with little chance of rain, local fire departments are urging everyone to check their vehicles for any problems and to be extra careful when smoking.