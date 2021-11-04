The George West Chamber of Commerce and the George West Visitors Center are holding their very first Brush Country Market Days.
Planned as a three day event Nov. 4-6 at the Live Oak County Coliseum, the market will be host of more than 60 vendors representing area markets and small businesses, as well as a team roping competition and a free pumpkin decoration segment for children.
“It’s a market with a variety of vendors, said George West Chamber Executive Director Rena McWilliams. “We are supporting small businesses owners and gives them another venue to sell their products, which is good for all because this gives them another avenue for sales, and helps support our small businesses of Live Oak County.”
While smaller markets have been held previously, this is the first time the Chamber has put together one of this size.
“We have markets the third Saturday of every month, but they’re small, they’re usually anywhere from 15 to 20 vendors,” McWilliams explained. “This one, as of this morning, we had 60 registered vendors.”
One vendor McWilliams is particularly excited about is a woman who will be setting up and selling flavored coffee.
“She’s going to have a little coffee shop,” McWilliams continued, “and that’s something you can’t ordinarily get unless it’s at a Valero or Circle K, flavored coffee and latte’s.”
Most of the main events will take place on Saturday, Nov. 5, including a team roping competition, free pumpkin decorating (for the kids) and an old ranch pickup truck show. The truck show, along with the other two events, will start at 10 a.m. As for the truck show, all area residents (and beyond) are invited to come and show off their old pickup trucks for a chance to win a cash prize.
“They can drive it in or haul it in, whatever’s easiest,” McWilliams said of the truck show.
Also offered free to any Live Oak County author, either current or past residents, is a Book Nook, where area authors can set up and sell their books. As of press time, 10 local authors were already signed up to participate.
For more information on signing up as a vendor for the Brushy Country Market Days, call the George West Chamber of Commerce at 361-449-2033.
