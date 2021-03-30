For $3 a day, you could change your life.
Thanks to Tony Goodhue, who owns The Firm Fitness Center in downtown Kenedy, people have a unique gym that provides more than dumbbells and squat racks.
“It feels good when people come to me and tell me, ‘if it wasn’t for your gym, I’d be at the bar drinking,” said Goodhue. “I’m glad they quit drinking and found a better place to come.”
Goodhue has lived all over Karnes County and owned a gym since 1995. He said settling in Kenedy in 2007 almost doubled his membership and he’s been constantly working on the building and making improvements ever since.
“I started coming in 2015 before it got big,” said Kenedy resident April Ramos. “Initially my plan was just to lose weight. There’s no AC here so I knew I would sweat my butt off working out- and sure enough, I lost 50 pounds,” said Ramos.
The Firm, located at a corner on 100 W. Main St, has four large rooms full of weight machines, exercise equipment, benches, barbells, dumbbells, kettlebells and more. Multiple walls are covered in mirrors and speakers blast rock music to keep customers pumped.
“I love the old school vibe,” said Ramos. “I recently started bringing my daughter and I love that it’s something we can do together,” she said. “We come about three times a week for about an hour and a half. Instead of focusing on weight loss so much, I’ve been building on that and working on getting muscle.”
Goodhue said the main thing that sets his gym apart from others is his massive collections of free weights that he’s been able to collect for more than 20 years. The gym has racks and racks of weights all over the gym, including 100-pound dumbbell sets.
“We have every type of person come in here for looking for a good workout,” he said. “We’ve had competitive bodybuilders and people who are just starting out. Today we had a competitive CrossFit athlete sign up for a membership and every year we have students getting ready to play sports.”
Goodhue said his $3 a day pass brings in the most money and customers because of oilfield travelers and students looking for something to do in the summer. Monthly membership is $25, with a startup $15 fee for the first month only.
“I’ve seen people walk in and I thought for sure I’d never see them again, but they fell in love with lifting and now they’re regulars. They surprise me all the time.”
Goodhue said COVID-19 restrictions shut the gym down completely for two months last year and slowed business down a lot. He said more people have started coming back and he is anticipating a busy summer.
“We put hand sanitizer everywhere and keep our equipment clean,” he said. “Most people don’t have a problem keeping their masks on. Our busiest times are from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. when people get out of work, so they’re already used to wearing a mask.”
Goodhue is always looking for additions and equipment for his gym, but most of his members are happy with what he offers now.
“I started working out because of my mom,” said Nevaeh Jaramillo, a student at Karnes City Junior High School. “She got me into it and teaches me everything. We motivate each other to come sometimes if one of us isn’t in the mood and get through workouts together. It’s fun.”