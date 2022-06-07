H-E-B is showing their support for the families of the tragic school shooting that took place last week at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde by committing $500,000 to aid fellow Texans affected by the heartbreaking event.
“At H-E-B, supporting our communities in times of need is at the heart of our Helping Here and Spirit of Giving philosophies,” the grocery chain said in a release. “With heavy hearts, Texans witnessed another senseless act of violence that, this time, descended upon an elementary school in Uvalde, taking more than 20 innocent lives.
“As a member of the Uvalde community for decades, H-E-B is committed to support our Partners and neighbors who have been affected by this tragic situation.
H-E-B also said starting last Thursday, H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop and Mi Tienda customers can contribute by making monetary donations in store at the register for $1, $3, $5, $50 or $100 or at checkout in curbside and home delivery orders. Customers can also give directly via the Favor Delivery app after checkout.
Monetary gifts will go into the Spirit of Giving Fund, a 501c3 nonprofit H-E-B created in the wake of Hurricane Harvey and the Sutherland Springs tragedy. Additional donations to support the fund can be made at heb.com/donate.
All funds collected from the donation campaign and gifted to the Spirit of Giving Fund will benefit the victims and families of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
Additionally, in the spirit of Texans Helping Texans, H-E-B has mobilized to help during this time of great need. H‑E‑B stores in the area and their H-E-B Mobile Kitchens will provide meals, supplies and other resources to community support centers, first responders and the local school district, and we will work closely with nonprofit organizations providing critical aid to those in need. The company will also provide crisis counselors to support H-E-B Partners and neighbors grieving throughout the community.
“Our hearts go out to all the families during this tragic and painful time,” H‑E‑B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs Winell Herron said. “Our neighbors in Uvalde, including many of our H-E-B Partners, have connections to someone touched by this tragedy. We grieve alongside them as they face unimaginable loss.
“It is our hope that H‑E‑B’s support, along with our loyal customers’ donations, will help during this difficult situation.”
