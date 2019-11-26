Falls City High School
Falls City High School students earning Superior Honor Roll for the second six weeks are:
Seventh grade – Ansley Gates Kashiya Johnson, Elizabeth Keith.
Eigth grade – Blake Braun, Joely Haws, Hagen Hons, Mary Lyssy, Madelyn Sekula, Hannah Thomas.
Freshmen – Jules McReynolds, Curt Ratliff.
Sophomore – Beau Cheatham
Junior –
Senior – Matti Arrisola, Sheleigh Blocker, Katelyn Dziuk, Cloey Hons, Ethan Hons, Hollie Hons, Adam Lyssy, Lauren Lyssy, Zoie Lyssy, Cherie Riojas, Hunter Ryan.
Falls City High School students earning “A” Honor Rollfor the second six weeks are:
Seventh grade – Jayden Polasek
Eigth grade – Cayla Albers, Katelyn Bordovsky, Kash Brown, Kelsey Hons, Christion Moy, Marilena Niedenberger, Allie Sanchez, Lukas Wiatrek, Karley Wuest.
Freshmen – Dalton Eaken, Elisha Ermis, Katie Wiatrek.
Sophomore – Chance Krudwig, Brandon Moczygemba, Wesley Molina, Jaxson Pipes, Madi Ryan, Trey Saenz, Mylee Soliz, Sidney Wiatrek.
Junior – Brenna Brysch, Jacob Hofauer, Kelly Lyssy, Kendell Lyssy, Abbie McReynolds, Cayden Moy.
Senior – Dakota Barrier, Kevin Jendrusch, Kaylyn Pawelek, Harley White, Tay Yanta.
Falls City High School students earning Honor Roll for the second six weeks are:
Seventh grade – Rosie Hernandez, Darren Rodrigue.
Eighth grade – Laurel Camber, Chloe Cavalier, Kylee Kutac, Klarisa Moehrig, Camber Pipes, Braden Rich, Sami Saenz, Brayden Scott, Jacob Swierc, Ashlan Thompson, Kacey Zaiontz.
Freshmen – Maci Cesser, Tindel Dziuk, Maddox Hartmann, Peyton Jurgajtis.
Sophomore – Cody Cochran, Arden Gisler, Darrian Hons, Makayla Hons, Grant Jendrusch, Kassie Liska, Cade Ratliff, JD Sartwelle, Cole Thomas, Carson West, Sheldon Wolf.
Junior – Kristen Hons
Senior – Karyn DeLeon, McKade Hartmann, Madison Hons, Rachel McMurray..