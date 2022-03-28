Kenedy’s Horned Toad Cafe expanded recently, to accommodate for the town’s lack of locally-sourced, locally-brewed coffee. To answer that abundant need, the cafe began serving its very own blend of coffee.
Thusly, Horned Toad Coffee opened its doors for business.
Coffee Shop
On Tuesday, March 8, the newly renovated front side of the building, along with a new room specifically for relaxing, or having quiet conversations – over coffee – were opened to the public.
“Coffee itself is a staple, people really enjoy it,” said Horned Toad Cafe Owner Melissa Sullivan. “Also, there wasn’t a place to not only get a good cup of coffee, but to come and hang out.
“This front part of the building, these rooms, were available and I was like you know, how do we use these rooms, and so, Horned Toad Coffee was born.”
The cafe’s coffee is a perfected blend of their own, with roasted beans from Texas Ground Coffee out of Helotes. Forming a strategic partnership with Texas Ground Coffee, the cafe now has the capacity to offer a fresh, robust blend as the base for their flavorful coffee menu.
The blend
As Sullivan herself is not a coffee drinker, she enlisted her son and Horned Toad Cafe strategic partner Jas Broome to help create the cafe’s very own blend.
“So the goal with the blend was to create something that was unique, and still approachable,” Broome said. “This wasn’t an attempt of trying to create some sort of fashion blend or something that was trendy, it was the idea of having something that definitely embraced a unique flavor and had a level of robustness to it but was enjoyable for any type of palate. It doesn’t require you to be some big coffee snob to recognize that it’s a really good cup of coffee.”
Broome explained that the process of creating the blend was almost as if working from the outside in. They wanted to start with an overall idea in mind on what the blend’s flavoring should be, then find out what it would take to achieve that.
“It started with the idea of the experience that we wanted you to have with the coffee, and then kind of blended in reverse,” Broome continued. “Instead of putting coffee together and seeing what it tasted like, we kind of knew what we wanted it to taste like and then started finding what would highlight those flavors.”
The cafe ended up choosing a base region for their blend that highlighted flavors they believed to be immediately recognizable. But, as Broome described, that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
“Much like you would put together a meal or a dish,” Broome said, “we started adding in regions that have specific flavor profiles, to build it out the rest of the way to create the unique flavor that’s found inside that blend.”
From there, the cafe created its own drinks, inspired by the blend itself. Some of the coffee drinks include several flavors of lattes and frappuccinos, along with an exploration of the art of a well-made macchiato. The menu also offers single shots of espresso and small and large cups of the house blend, Americanos and Cappuccinos.
The new coffee-centric side to Horned Toad Cafe also features an array of baked goods, also sourced from Texas Ground Coffee, including delectable pastries and cupcakes.
A fresh perspective
For Sullivan, this is all just the next step in a natural evolution of what she hopes one of Kenedy’s most popular spots has become – and will remain. A well-loved beacon in the small town.
But in order to obtain that stature, Sullivan knows the one thing customers demand the most from the cafe, which originally opened just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020. Which is why it’s the cafe’s motto.
“Consistency,” Sullivan said. “We want our customers to know that it’s going to taste and look the same each time they come here.”
Armed with a team of mostly women, Sullivan has set out to change the perspective of what locals consider the area food scene. While also running for mayor of Kenedy in the 2022 election cycle, Sullivan offers her campaign slogan – which could also double for the cafe’s slogan.
“A fresh perspective.”
With the cafe/restaurant side already gaining a reputation for living up to that slogan, with scratch-made foods sourced from as-local-as-you-can-get ingredients, Sullivan now has her sights set on doing the same with the coffee shop, offering a brand new perspective on what coffee can and should be.
“My passion is the people of Kenedy,” Sullivan said. “I hear them, and I want them to know that I hear them.”
The Horned Toad Coffee Shop (located in the front of Horned Toad Cafe at 408 W. Main St. in Kenedy) is open from 7 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. The cafe/restaurant is open from 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
The cafe and coffee shop both offer ordering ahead and delivery on the Horned Toad Cafe Facebook page.
