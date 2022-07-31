The Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital Auxiliary held its monthly meeting in the hospital community room Thursday, July 7, with 16 members present. President Laura Gamez called the meeting to order at 9:30 a.m.
Monthly reports were presented by officers as well as standing and appointed committee members.
It’s Christmas in July at the OKMH Auxiliary Gift Shop. The auxiliary is sponsoring a sale that will continue through the end of August.
The vast majority of items will be 50% off. Inventory has accumulated during the restrictions of the past couple of years and there is a need to make room for new items previously ordered and on their way. This is a great time to do some early back-to-school or Christmas shopping.
The auxiliary is also conducting a new quilt raffle. Two items are being offered. The first is an ensemble which includes a queen size quilt, two pillows, pillow cases and shams, all in vibrant colors.
The second item is a lap quilt featuring an embroidered applique ‘Baltimore Flowers’ motif. These quilts are on display in the Gift Shop. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5 and can be purchased from any auxiliary member or in the Gift Shop. The drawing will be held Sept. 1.
A spokesperson said, “We are excited to announce sponsorship of a new vendor, Grace Anne’s Boutique, scheduled from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 4.
This vendor offers a wide variety of items such as jewelry, linens, clothing and more. The sale will be conducted in the hospital lobby.
As with all auxiliary fund-raising efforts, proceeds directly benefit Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital. As an example, in recent months the amount of $10,000 was gifted to support the purchase of a new BIPAP machine.
Members of the OKMH Auxiliary are grateful for the community support in these endeavors so that they may make such gifts.
The next business meeting will be at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 4, in the Hospital Community Room.
Information submitted by the Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital Auxiliary