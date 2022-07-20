Many residents of Karnes County are either diabetic or pre-diabetic affecting their quality of life and that of their families.
The Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital will soon be able to assist some of these individuals thanks to a recently announced grant.
Barbara James, director of marketing and community relations for the Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital, stated in a press release that the hospital is the recipient of a grant that will allow it to present a new Diabetes Management & Prevention Seminar Series in the county, and under the umbrella of TIDES: OKMH’s Take-Charge Initiative for Diabetes through Education and Support, a diabetes self-management program
The first installment, “Eating out: Making Healthy Choices at Restaurants,” is 4 p.m., Monday, July 25, in the OKMH Community Room.
Presenting is Kate Hilliard, MS, RD, LD, CDE.This first seminar represents the new series of educational opportunities to be offered by the hospital’s Diabetes Management Program, James explained.
To attend requires an RSVP and this can be sent to either James at 830-583-4591 or Theresa Fenner, MPH, at 830-583-9304.
“We are excited about bringing this free program to the hundreds of residents that desperately need help with their diabetes,” James stated. “Our county has a higher than normal instance of diabetes prevalence and all of the indicators for prediabetes and obesity.”
“We received this grant through the Health Resources and Service Administration (HRSA) and want to be a positive force in the community offering a myriad of free healthcare services to anyone who needs it.
Participants can receive help with diet planning, medications, free meters/strips and wellness center membership as well as other incentives, she said.
