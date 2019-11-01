KARNES COUNTY – Starting this season, Karnes County white-tailed deer hunters can also harvest does during a special season Thanksgiving weekend.
“There are twenty one counties, including Karnes County, that will begin this four-day doe harvest season this year,” Texas Parks & Wildlife Department Wildlife Biologist for Karnes County Jamie Killian said.
“After conducting data for years and communicating with land owners in the county, along with hosting public meetings adding a doe season was supported.”
Before this season, Karnes County hunters could only harvest does through archery only and muzzleloader seasons, or with MLDP tags.
“This new doe season provides an opportunity for hunters to harvest a doe outside of the other seasons,” Killian said.
“Before, hunters that held MLD permits and/or hunted archery, or muzzleloader seasons could harvest a doe.”
The bag limit in Karnes County is four deer, no more than two bucks and no more than two antlerless, all seasons combined.
The new short doe season was particularly selected for that time of year.
“We chose Thanksgiving weekend because many families spend time together and this gives them a chance to harvest a doe during that holiday,” Killian said.
“Additionally, that time of the year coincides with the rut in many counties involved.”
The four-day doe season is Nov. 28-Dec. 1, antlerless deer by MLDP tag, or hunting tag.
MLDP season is from Sept. 28-Feb. 28, 2020.
“You may not tag a doe with hunting license tags on a property enrolled in the MLDP,” Killian said.
Mandatory Harvest Reporting any antlerless deer harvested during archery, youth-only, muzzleloader, or the four-doe days during the general season is required to be reported within 24-hours of harvest to the department via mobile application or online. Report your antlerless deer harvest with the “My Texas Hunt Harvest” app (Apple app Store for IOS devices, Google Play for Android devices), or online at www.tpwd.texas.gov/myhunt.
“The app is simple to use, along with the website,” Killian said.
“The hunter will provide their customer number on their license and their last name.
“Then, if someone is using the app the coordinates of the harvest will be used for data.
“If someone uses the website they click on a map where the doe was harvested.”
Collecting data from the season will exponentially help TPWD in the future.
“We will collect data for three years and see what can be changed, if anything,” Killian said.
“The harvest data we collect will tell us if the deer population remains stable, increases, or decreases and this determines future management. We do not know what it will tell us yet.”
The general season kicks off in Karnes County Nov. 2 and runs through Jan. 5, 2020.
For more information, check out the Outdoor Manual that TPWD provides to each person after purchasing a hunting license, or online at www.tpwd.texas.gov.