AUSTIN — For the first time, 21 counties in south-central Texas can partake in a four-day antlerless season that runs from Nov. 28- Dec. 1.
Mandatory reporting is required for any antlerless deer harvested during the new four-day doe season, along with any antlerless deer harvested during the archery, youth only and muzzleloader seasons.
Within 24 hours of harvest, hunters in the 21 counties listed below are required to report their harvest to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) using either the “My Texas Hunt Harvest” mobile app (for iOS and Android) or on TPWD’s My Texas Hunt Harvest web page.
Counties required to report their harvest include Austin, Bastrop, Caldwell, Colorado, Dewitt, Fayette, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Karnes, Lavaca, Lee, Waller, Washington and Wilson.
Also included in the change are Goliad, Jackson, Victoria and Wharton counties north of U.S. Highway 59 and Comal, Hays and Travis counties east of IH-35.
The “My Texas Hunt Harvest” app is available for free at tpwd.texas.gov/myhunt.
The app works without a data signal as long as it has already been downloaded to the device.
The app is also bilingual and available in Spanish to customers who use Spanish as the main language setting on their phone or other mobile devices.
Hunters who want the convenience of purchasing a license online can do so securely from the official Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s license site.
Access it directly from the department’s website, visit www.txfgsales.com, or text TPWD LICENSE to 468-311 to receive a link.
Hunters can also purchase a license in person at sporting goods stores and other retailers or by calling the TPWD License Section at 1-800-895-4248.