KARNES COUNTY – The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department is urging hunters to participate in a voluntary research program in Karnes and Wilson County.
The voluntary program focuses on Chronic Waste Disease with white-tailed deer.
“CWD has not been located in Karnes or Wilson County,” TPWD Wildlife Biologist Jamie Killian said.
“All CWD monitoring efforts in Karnes and Wilson County are voluntary.
“Statewide efforts to monitor CWD never stop.”
Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is a neurological disease in deer, elk, moose and other members of the deer family, known as cervids, according to TPWD.
The first case of CWD in Texas was discovered in 2012 in free-ranging mule deer in an isolated area of far West Texas.
The disease has since been detected in free-ranging mule deer, white-tailed deer, and elk in Dallam and Hartley counties, located in the northwest Panhandle.
The first case of CWD in Texas white-tailed deer was found in a Medina County deer-breeding facility in 2015 as a result of routine disease monitoring.
Increased testing requirements resulted in the detection of CWD in 4 additional deer breeding facilities and two release sites adjacent to the CWD-positive deer breeding facilities.
CWD was also detected in a free-ranging white-tailed deer in Medina County in 2017.
There are three mandatory CWD check stations in Texas: Trans-Pecos; South Central and Panhandle check stations.
Karnes County hunters can use to a cooler located at Bar-S for overnight access.
Hunters must drop the head of the harvested deer off in a cooler (attach head label and bring in a trash bag or feed sack) if overnight, according to Killian.
“The more samples I collect the more confident we can be that CWD is not in the native deer herd.
“I am actively looking for roadkill deer to collect samples.”
Hunters are encouraged to contact TPWD if they harvest a deer, or see one dead on the side of a road in Karnes County.
For more information, log on to https://tpwd.texas.gov/regulations/outdoor-annual/hunting/cwd/precautions-for-hunters.