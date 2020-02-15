KARNES CITY – “It’s the best kept secret in Karnes City,” KC City Manager Ken Roberts said after discussing an agenda item from a meeting Jan. 28.
The council approved an annexation request from Dlugosch III, LLC, which would kick start the beginning stages for The Texan to build off Highway 181 at the intersection of SH 123.
“They (Dlugosch) requested a letter for annexation.
“The metrics of the plan fit the model for success.”
The company was founded by Pete and Patricia Dlugosch of Yorktown in 2008.
After 12 years, there are seven locations around South Texas including Three Rivers, Cuero, Monahans, Goliad, Victoria and two in Yorktown.
The Victoria store is currently their largest and newest store to date.
A 0.7 acre plot off Highway 181 would be the site for the store.
“It would be the largest restaurant in Karnes City,” Roberts said.
“It’s a big oil and gas service company that would bring a lot of business to the area.”
According to Roberts, the new store would have El Oso provide potable water, but have Karnes City provide sewer water.
“It’s an all around good thing for the community.”
Conversely, the council took action on a proposed agreement with the Super 8 Motel for overdue hotel occupancy taxes.
“They are a year’s worth of taxes behind,” Roberts said.
“The number is just north of forty thousand dollars.”
The agreement states Super 8 Motel will make four payments while remaining current on 2020 HOT taxes, according to Roberts.
“They will repay with interest on last year’s taxes,” he said.
“If they fail the agreement we can put a lean on the property and a padlock on the door.”
In other matters, the council approved a change order No. 2 in the amount of $29,548.23 by Shannon-Monk, Inc. for the cooling tower project.
“As we were going through the specs of the plan we noticed there was an oversight,” Roberts said.
“The tower needs a slow start to better measure the flow of water.”
The next scheduled council meeting is set for Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall.