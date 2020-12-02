U.S. Army Private First Class Phillip D. Jaramillo, 18 of Floresville, graduated from U.S. Army Infantry Basic Training at Fort Jackson 3-13th Infantry Battalion, South Carolina on Nov. 12.
PFC Jaramillo completed 10 weeks of intense basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina as one of 600 Soldiers in A Company, First Platoon “Outlaws.” While in basic training PFC Jaramillo received training in various weapons, hand combat, combat operation, tactics, physical fitness, first aid, map reading, land navigation, drill and ceremony, military justice, military courtesy, Army history and Army values.
PFC Jaramillo has now reported to the 59th Ordnance Brigade, 16th Ordnance Battalion, A Company in Fort Lee, Virginia where he will receive 20 weeks of further Advance Individual Training as a 91B Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic.
PFC Jaramillo, a 2020 graduate of Floresville High School, is the son of Joshua and Krystal Perez of Floresville and the grandson of Johnny and Gina Osuna of Karnes City.