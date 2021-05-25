A difference in the way some county departments have handled salaries when an employee is promoted prompted concern and considerable discussion at a recent special meeting of the Karnes County Commissioners Court.
At issue during the May 6 meeting was whether some departments were closely following policy set forth by the county commissioners court, which states that employees receive the midpoint of a 2014 salary survey plus an additional 5%.
County Judge Wade Hedtke said he learned that some departments were following different procedures in setting salaries.
“It came to my attention that there are postings in a couple or three offices that were paid incorrectly,” Hedtke said.”I feel for those employees and those specific offices. It is not the employee’s fault that this happened so if there’s a way to get around it ... but we’ve done things right since I’ve been here and somebody mentioned to me the other day that doing the right thing is always the right thing, and we’re going to do the right thing.”
Among the positions that Hedtke singled out as having been assigned salaries incorrectly were the chief deputy treasurer, the deputy treasurer, the chief deputy tax assessor collector, the deputy tax assessor collector “and other positions I have identified in the sheriff’s office,” Hedtke said, referring to bailiff positions.
He referred to a document approved 5-0 by the commissioners court in September 2018 which set the standard pay rate at the midpoint of a 2014 salary survey plus 5%.
Hedtke said to address those concerns, the commissioners court is able to make a change based on a department head’s request.
“I don’t ever want an employee to take a pay cut to move up in the county,” he said. “Working for the county is a wonderful job, you are compensated very well for working for the county, you have wonderful health insurance, you have wonderful retirement and you have wonderful people to work with.”
Commissioner James Rosales, who was re-elected to the commissioners court in 2020 after having served for nearly two decades previously, voiced his views.
“Was there anything done illegally? No, there was nothing illegal because it was in the salary and an elected/appointed official can use that amount of money that was put in for a position to pay that person that was moved up within that budget year. But the next year if we set the salary survey back that position gets knocked down to where it was ... am I making sense?”
Chief Deputy Robert Ebrom, representing the sheriff’s office said the department has 66 employees and “over the years we’ve had several who have gotten promotions and actually had to take a pay cut. We’ve had jailers go to jail administrators ...”
“They never took a pay cut,” Hedtke said. “You brought it before the court and they maintained what their current rate of pay is.”
“We have had several of them that actually lost money in the deal instead of getting that promotional salary they actually lost money,” Ebrom said.
County Treasurer Vi Swierc explained the reason for her department’s salary adjustments and said the commissioners were always notified.
“In January, my chief deputy treasurer resigned,” she said. “I promoted from within my department the position to a staff member who has been with my department since February 2015. Because of her experience I felt she was qualified to do the job. ... When looking at the salary – which the court has previously commented the salary survey was outdated being seven years old – I thought the salary (for the newly filled position) was too low.”
Swierc said she submitted personnel change forms to the commissioners court which noted the salary.
“When I saw the agenda for today I was surprised these salaries are now being questioned,” she said. “I reached out to TAC ... to validate what I was doing within my legal right.
“As long as I stay within my budget I am not doing anything illegal. I am asking that you leave my salaries ... because they are within the 2021 budget and ask that they be kept the same in the upcoming budget as well.”
Hedtke said no accusations were being made that actions taken were illegal.
“I am simply stating that what is on the court record, what has been done in the past and what every other elected official and the department heads have done in the past,” he said. “It’s no fault of the employees – I feel bad for y’all that y’all are having to go through this.”
Hedtke said if department heads had come before the commissioners court and asked for salary adjustments based on promotions “there’s no doubt in my mind what the court would have said – absolutely we want to move that position to its current rate of pay with the new job title – no doubt in my mind.”
Commissioners discussed the matter further but decided to take no action at the meeting, instead deciding to review the concern and make a decision at a later date.
“I appreciate the discussion. I appreciate the employees,” Hedtke said. “I know this is tough for y’all and I’m sorry to have to go through it.”
