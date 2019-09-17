KARNES CITY – In a regular meeting of the city council in Karnes City, Tuesday, Aug. 27, two dates were set for public hearings with respect to the rollback tax rate proposed by the council for the upcoming fiscal year.
The proposed rate of $0.495864 per $100 property valuation was approved pending public hearing in an earlier council meeting.
Dates for the hearing were previously published with one being the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 6 p.m. at city hall and the second being Tuesday, Sept. 17, also at 6 p.m. at the same location.
The city decided to take under advisement the possible installation of security lights at the intersections in the northwest quadrant of the city as requested by Francis Urrutia.
“We’re going to be looking into doing all of that area, but a survey will first have to be done. The city is hoping to start the process,” said interim City Manager Ken Roberts.
Karnes City and El Oso Water Supply Co. are working on a proposed interlocal agreement between the two for the emergency water services provided by El Oso Water Supply Co.
“We want to bring the decision makers from both entities together very soon to work out the agreement,” Roberts said.
With the departure of former city manager Robert Evans, the city needed to add another signee to their funds allocated within the TexPool investment packages used by the city. The council approved adding Mayor Leroy Skloss as the additional authorized signer.
It also was reported to the council that the improvement projects within the city’s municipal park projects are continuing to move along toward completion.
The next regularly scheduled council meeting is set for Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 6 p.m. at city hall in Karnes City.